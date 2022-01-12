BOSTON (WHDH) - An “Alice in Wonderland”-themed cocktail experience is coming to Boston later this winter.

A concept bar, “The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience,” is slated to open in early March at The Merchant on Franklin Street.

“Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. Dive through the looking glass and into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour ‘Eat Me’ cake! Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails,” Hidden Media Network said in a news release announcing the event.

The experience will cost $43 per person and admission comes with one welcome drink, two cocktails, and an “Eat Me” cupcake.

Reservations can be booked now.

