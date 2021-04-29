‘An amazing thing to do’: Westford man reunites with woman who donated her kidney to him

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a meeting that has been a year and a half in the making.

After going through heart surgery, Travis Conway of Westford was in need of a kidney and that is when Maranda Abitz stepped in to help from hundreds of miles away.

Donations are usually anonymous, however, Albitz was able to send Conway a letter through the agency and they have been conversing over Facebook ever since.

The meeting was put into motion back in November of 2019 right after the donation but the pandemic got in the way until Abitz was able to travel to Massachusetts from her home in Wisconsin.

“It was pretty great, it’s been almost a year and a half since our surgeries about three months since we connected, kinda just building this bond through messages but I have been just waiting for this day for so long so it was amazing,” she said.

Conway said he is grateful to her for giving him a new lease on life so that he can spend more time with his fiancee and three children.

“It’s an amazing thing to do,” he said. “I could be more grateful there aren’t enough words or enough ways to thank someone for doing something like that.”

Abitz said she was compelled to donate after attending a presentation on the importance of donors.

