BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones came together Thursday night to honor a Somerville woman killed in a boat crash in Boston Harbor last weekend.

Dancers at Unknown Hype Dance Company in Mattapan performed a dance routine on the same dance floors 27-year-old Janice juice spent countless hours practicing with her team.

Julce was in her last year at UMass Boston studying finance. She also loved dancing hip hop and was saving up to buy her own studio.

“Surreal, very surreal being here being back here,” said Julce’s friend Tyrone. “When it comes to like, being in there and she’s not going to be next to me, this is actually for her because she is not here there’s really no words that can really describe that.”

RELATED: ‘Loved by everyone’: Family mourns woman found dead after boat crash in Boston Harbor

The founder of the EnMotion Dance Company, Cornelious Hood Jr, organized this vigil and said Julce had been dancing since her preteens.

He said he wanted to put this together to give her friends and family a moment to grieve while celebrating her passion.

“She loved to help the urban kids, everyone in the lower communities, and help them dance and find a space for them to go in and she always said that to us,” Hood said.

As her loved ones released white balloons into the sky they said they choose to remember her for the joy she brought to their lives.

“She was an amazing young lady and amazing, amazing young lady,” one mourner said. “I can’t say enough about her. She loved to dance.”

The Boston Police Harbor Unit and Coast Guard officials responding to reports of a boat crash in Boston Harbor around 3 a.m. on July 17 pulled seven people from the water, officials said.

One person on the boat, later identified as Julce, was missing and police searched the Harbor for eight hours before finding her body, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat crashed into a day marker buoy.

RELATED: Owner of boat involved in deadly Boston Harbor crash identified

Julce’s cause of death remains under investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)