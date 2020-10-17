‘An awesome gesture”: Milford twins sell potholders to buy meals for first responders

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Milford boys raised more than $1,000 to buy meals for first responders by selling potholders over the summer.

Twins Grant and Quinn Vereker raised $1,200 after Grant learned to make the potholders at summer camp.

“I made 175 potholders, my hands were hurting sometimes,” Grant said.

They used the money to buy restaurant gift cards for the town’s police and fire departments.

“These two young men thinking of us, it’s humbling,” said Fire Chief Mark Nelson.

“We can’t thank them enough,” said Police Chief Michael Pighetti. “It’s an awesome gesture, a great thing for them to take on.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)