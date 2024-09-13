BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city councilors are calling for an investigation as the district struggles to get students to and from school on time, with one of them calling the problem an “embarrassment”.

Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy said parents told them they have waited as long as an hour for the bus to arrive, saying some parents had to make alternate plans and some opted for using Uber to get their kids to school.

They said the first week of school 66 percent of buses arrived late to school and that the school district’s new tracking app was not working.

“Parents [are] waiting for the children to arrive home two or 3 hours late with children providing directions, literally children providing directions, to the bus driver because the

bus driver did not have directions to the house,” Flynn said.

“When 66% of all buses arrive late to school, that means 14,500 of our Boston Public School children did not get to school on time last week,” Murphy said. “14,500, many missing morning circle or first period in the first few days of school, is an embarrassment.”

7News reached out to BPS for comment and have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

