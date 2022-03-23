BOSTON (WHDH) - An immersive King Tut exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society is coming to Boston as part of a North American tour.

“Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” commemorates the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time, according to tour organizers.

World premiere showings will include a special installation that will be on display at the SoWa Power Station in Boston from July 8 through Sept. 18.

Organizers say the exhibition will take visitors on a time-traveling journey flooded with sight, sound, and intrigue through the world of King Tut—the boy who reigned as the pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago—and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922.

The exhibition will combine the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery made possible with state-of-the-art projection mapping to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming for the National Geographic Society, said in a news release. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

Waitlist registration for priority access to tickets launched Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)