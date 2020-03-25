‘An important message’: Berklee students create virtual orchestra to uplift spirits amid coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of students from the Berklee College of Music and the Boston Conservatory at Berklee performed a meaningful medley from home to uplift the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Conservatory senior Shelbie Rassler, a classical composition major, created a virtual orchestra while isolated at home in Florida after students from the college and conservatory were forced to leave campus due to the outbreak.

“I knew that I wanted to do something to still be in touch and communicate and collaborate with all of my friends,” she said.

Rassler wrote up an orchestral score to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” and sent it out to about 75 friends and classmates.

“I love the song,” she said. “I think it’s such a beautiful message and such an important message especially for right now.”

A video of the medley has received praise from some of Rassler’s favorite Broadway stars.

“I could never have expected it to reach the level that it did,” she exclaimed. “It’s unbelievable.”

Rassler says the video’s message is that there’s still light even in dark times.

“You are still who you are and you can still share love and you can still spread happiness and you can still do all of the things that you’re so passionate about even from your own home,” she continued.

When Rassler graduates this May, she says she would like to get into scoring films and composing for musical theater.

