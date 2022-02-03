BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made a commitment to the city in honor of Black History Month.

On Thursday, she announced the creation of the Office for Black Male Advancement at City Hall which is to be headed up by activist Frank Farrow.

Excited to launch the new Office of Black Male Advancement led by @MrFrankFarrow, who has spent years organizing for @schoolfactsbos @ElevateBoston & more. Under his leadership, this office will work to dismantle economic & social barriers to empower Black men & boys in Boston. pic.twitter.com/XCYrwi0QRg — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) February 3, 2022

“We’re taking an important step forward in Boston in advancing racial equity,” she said. “We are going to pick up the mantle, under Frank’s leadership, and with the service of our commissioners, and with the partnership of City Council and all in city government, to prioritize this commission’s work: uplifting Black men and boys.”

Dozens of people were on hand for the mayor’s announcement — many of whom helped spearhead the creation of the office.

Thanks to the critical advocacy of @juliaforboston, @Kim_Janey, @titojackson & so many more, we’re also opening member applications for 21 seats on the Black Men & Boys Commission.



Apply for the Commission today ➡️ https://t.co/Ky9CUor5se pic.twitter.com/fQEDo0xxfl — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) February 3, 2022

