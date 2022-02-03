BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made a commitment to the city in honor of Black History Month.
On Thursday, she announced the creation of the Office for Black Male Advancement at City Hall which is to be headed up by activist Frank Farrow.
“We’re taking an important step forward in Boston in advancing racial equity,” she said. “We are going to pick up the mantle, under Frank’s leadership, and with the service of our commissioners, and with the partnership of City Council and all in city government, to prioritize this commission’s work: uplifting Black men and boys.”
Dozens of people were on hand for the mayor’s announcement — many of whom helped spearhead the creation of the office.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)