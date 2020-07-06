‘An incredible act of genorosity:’ State COVID-19 Relief Fund raises $31M

BOSTON (WHDH) - With one week of accepting donations to go, the state’s COVID-19 Relief Fun has already raised $31 million, First Lady Lauren Baker said.

“It’s been an incredible act of generosity by the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said. “That $31 million began to go out into the cities and towns of Massachusetts almost immediately, and so far we’ve granted about $23 million.”

More than 16,000 people have donated to the fun, which Gov. Charlie Baker set up with Lauren in April. 7News owner Ed Ansin donated $100,000.

The money is distributed through non-profits that benefit the state’s most vulnerable populations, including frontline health care professionals, first responders, people with food insecurity, people living with disabilities and the homeless.

Lauren Baker said the fund also helps people struggling to keep their housing during the pandemic.

“It’s about providing support for people who might need help paying rent or utilities and helping to put people in a position where they do not face eviction. We’re trying to keep people in their housing as much as possible,” Baker said.

The fund is accepting donations through July 13. After that, people interested in helping out should donate directly to organizations being helped by the fund, Baker said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)