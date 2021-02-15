‘An injustice to the people’: Cape Cod health officials putting pressure on state to get more vaccines

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - After administering 285,000 doses last week, Massachusetts is now ranked third in the country when it comes to shots administered per capita. However, some people say they are feeling frustrated that the state’s plan is not meeting their needs.

According to Bruce Murphy, the Yarmouth Health Director, the Cape has only received 975 doses. Much too few for the 26,000 residents over the age of 75.

Barnstable County has been shuffling their weekly allotment between different towns and Myrphy is pushing the state to open a mass vaccination site at Cape Cod Community College.

The closest site now is located at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.

“Why are the people on the cape still getting ignored” it is an injustice to the people down here,” Murphy said.

For many, traveling hours in what could be bad weather is not practical or reasonable.

Sandwich resident Mark Snyder is in his 60s and has two comorbidities. He said he is worrked about what is going to happen when it is his turn to get the shot.

“People on the Cape do not want to go to Foxboro stadium or Fenway Park to get a vaccine,” he said. “It’s hours away, it’s more than an inconvience. Some have to to the bathroom, they can’t go becasue they’re sitting in their cars for hours.”

Those on Cape Cod are putting pressure on the state to increase their vaccine allotment.

Barnstable County has the highest population of those 75 or older statewide and Murphy said it needs to be a bigger priority.

“The current status — we are not getting enough vaccine for the population age 75 and over,” he said.

So far, they have not yet heard back from the governor about their proposal.

