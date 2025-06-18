DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaving court on Wednesday afternoon, Karen Read’s attorney Alan Jackson shared his excitement after hearing his client was found not guilty on all charges except operating under the influence.

“I feel like a million dollars,” said Jackson. “I feel like an innocent woman was just exonerated and vindicated.”

The jury determined Read was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

“It was the greatest moment I’ve ever had as a professional,” Jackson continued. “It was one of the best moments of Karen’s life, it was one of the best moments of my life.”

Read spoke briefly with 7NEWS leaving the courthouse, saying, “I’m still in a dream.”

