RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered up an inside look at their training tactics with virtual simulations of real-life police situations at their facility in Randolph on Thursday.

7’s Steve Cooper took part in a simulation on a wall-size video screen.

In one of the simulations, Cooper responded to a call involving a case of domestic violence and a knife-wielding suspect.

The ATF says its hopes the simulations will provide the public with a better understanding of the critical, split-second decisions agents and officers must make when it comes to the use of force and what is considered reasonable.

Watch the video above to see how the simulation played out and to hear what ATF agents had to say about the situation.

