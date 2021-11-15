WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Westford police officer is credited with saving the life of a 5-year-old girl in Florida.

John Lincoln and his family were on vacation at a resort on Marco Island when a girl became unresponsive in the pool, according to police.

Lincoln jumped into action and performed CPR until the girl began to breathe again. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and qucikly released.

Police say she was able to enjoy the rest of her vacation with her family.

