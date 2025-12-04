DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Day four of testimony continued in the Brian Walshe murder trial on Thursday. William Fastow, Ana Walshe’s boyfriend, took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time about their relationship.

Fastow said he sold Ana her Washington D.C. townhouse in March of 2022. He said they met through a mutual friend looking for a home in the D.C. area.

Prosecutors first asked Fastow to describe his relationship with the married mother of three.

“We quickly became close friends, then confidants, and before long we started an intimate relationship,” Fastow said.

Fastow revealed he had a lot in common with Ana. He said he he had separated from his wife at the same time Ana was navigating a long distance marriage because Brian Walshe was on home confinement in Massachusetts, awaiting sentencing in a federal art fraud case.

“The biggest stressor was his inability to resolve his criminal case and the fact that because of that she couldn’t be with her children and bring them back to D.C. and it was holding back her life,” said Fastow of Ana.

He also detailed how their relationship evolved to traveling together on several occasions, and spending holidays together, including the Christmas Eve before she died.

Prosecutors used Fastow to help highlight the couple’s financial frustrations.

“One evening, she was looking through her credit card statement and had found numerous charges Brian had made and they had a conversation about it that was heated,” Fastow said.

The defense pushed back on Fastow’s testimony.

“During your marriage did you ever have an argument or disagreement with your wife about finances or money?” Defense Attorney Kelli Porges asked Fastow.

He replied, “Yes.”

Porges also chipped away at the state’s claim that Walshe knew about the extramarital affair.

“You guys aren’t playing kissy face and holding hands in front of people?” She asked.

“No.” Fastow replied.

Fastow said he and Ana also spoke about their future plans, but after exchanging texts with her on New Years Eve 2023, he said communication stopped. He said after New Years he received a call from Brian.

“He called me on January 4,” Fastow said.

“And did you answer that call?” Fastow was asked.

“I did not,” Fastow said. “I pushed the call to my voicemail.”

“Why did you do that?”

“I was in an intimate relationship with his wife, I had not heard from her for several days, and frankly, I was concerned that maybe he had found out and was calling to confront me,” Fastow said.

Fastow said Brian then called him again and left a voicemail saying, “This is Brian Walshe. Ana hasn’t been in touch for a few days, just wondering if you spoke to her. Sorry to bother you, sure everything’s fine.”

During cross examination, Fastow was asked if there was ever any suspicion that he was having an affair with Ana, or if there were plans to tell Brian.

“As I said, there was no plan that I was aware of,” Fastow said.

Fastow did not answer any questions outside court Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)