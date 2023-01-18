COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of Ana Walshe is speaking out after gruesome allegations were read aloud in court as the husband of her friend, Ana, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance.

Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday in Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on a charge of murder. He had previously been charged with misleading the investigation into Ana’s whereabouts.

Following the arraignment, Ana’s friend Natasha Sky said she hopes Brian Walshe is put in isolation so he could “think about what he has done” while the allegations against him play out in court.

