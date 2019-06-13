(WHDH) — Many Americans may be able to fill up their gas tanks for under $2 a gallon later this year, according to an oil analyst.

Retail gas prices have been steadily falling for several weeks, with the national average standing at $2.72 per gallon, AAA reported. This is 17 cents lower than this year’s high in early May and 7 cents down from the past week.

Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, told CNN that there’s a “high probability” that drivers will be paying less than $2.50 a gallon in the next few months.

He predicts the national average could then drop even more to around $2.25, meaning nearly half the nation’s gas stations would probably be selling regular gas for less than $2 a gallon.

Most of the gas price decline is because of falling oil prices, partly thanks to booming oil production in the United States.

As of Thursday, AAA says the average gas price in Massachusetts was $2.76.

