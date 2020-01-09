Anatomy teacher at Christian high school accused of having sexual relationship with student

(WHDH) — An anatomy teacher who also serves as a basketball coach at a Christian high school is facing criminal charges after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student, officials said.

Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, of Conroe, Texas, has been charged with improper relationship between educator/student, a second-degree felony, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Cunningham started texting the female victim in August 2019 before the pair later met up for more than 20 sexual encounters, the Houston Chronicle reported.

During one encounter, Cunningham reportedly met the student outside Woodlands Christian Academy for coffee before taking the victim to church and then to her apartment for a sleepover.

The victim described Cunningham as “very manipulative,” which prevented her from coming forward sooner, according to court documents obtained by the Chronicle.

Authorities launched an investigation on Dec. 13, 2019, after the victim informed her mother of an inappropriate relationship between herself and Cunningham, the sheriff’s office said.

Cunningham turned herself in days later after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was ordered held on $50,000 bond, which she has since posted.

Forensic investigators are said to be in the process of analyzing Cunningham’s electronic devices.

Anyone with information on the alleged relationship is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

