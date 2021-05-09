Ancient hunting, fishing campsite added to historic register in NH

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — An eight-acre Paleoindian archaeological site in New Hampshire that was believed to be used for seasonal hunting and fishing camps from 12,500 to 10,500 B.C. has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Excavation of the Randolph site has turned up evidence of chipped stone tools, tools for woodworking, cutting, scraping and shaping, and hunting weapons.

The layout indicates “three household encampments were scattered across the area, along with three stone tool production workshops, a wooden tool production workshop and three undefined activity sites,” a news release from New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources said this week.

Some of the stone tools and stone debris recovered come from stones not naturally found in the area, indicating that people at the Potter site traveled throughout the region and interacted with other Paleoindian groups.

