ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control officers in Andover recently responded to a scary situation that turned into a loud laugh.

Officials from the department were dispatched to Deer Jump Reservation following report of an alligator sighting. Upon arrival they met the individuals who had reported the wild sighting, who police said were “nervous to get too close”.

“Once we arrived in the area, our excitement turned to belly laughs as we picked up toy gator who was very well camouflaged and placed to look like the real thing,” Andover Animal Control wrote on Facebook. “We retrieved and removed the toy to prevent others from having mini panic attacks while walking the trails.”

Animal control said this is a great reminder to keep dogs leashed.

“You never know what kind of creatures you’ll come across in the woods,” animal control said. “Thankfully this one was made of rubber instead of scales.”

