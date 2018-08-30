Andover child pornography suspect held on bail

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover man was arraigned Thursday on possession of child pornography charges and ordered held on $7,500 cash bail, Essex District Attorney spokeswoman Kerry Kimball-Monahan said.

John Curran, 58, was arrested at his home on Algonquin Avenue about 5 p.m. Wednesday as a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation concerning child pornography, according to the Andover Police Department.

Andover police were assisted at the scene by a member of the Massachusetts State Police Computer Forensic Unit and a member of the Rowley Police Department.

A judge also ordered Curran to surrender his passport and to have no contact with children under 12.

Curran is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 28.

