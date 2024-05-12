ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members joined together in Andover on Saturday for a “Rainbow Day” to mark a year since a 5-year-old girl was fatally struck while crossing the street.

Sidney Mae Olson was using the crosswalk on Elm Street when the tragedy occurred.

The little girl was remembered as bright-eyed and energetic, with springy curls, a love for nature and Taylor Swift songs.

Her former classmates, her parents, and community members came together at the event, which aimed to support creating safer communities for pedestrians.

Sidney’s parents said they hope events like the one held Saturday can help her legacy live on for years to come.

