Andover community members rally in support of HS hockey coach

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Andover youth sports community came together Saturday in a show of support for a coach who was taken off the job following an investigation into the mistreatment of players.

Long-time Andover High School hockey coach Chris Kuchar’s contract was not renewed despite being cleared of any wrongdoing in February by the Department of Children and Families.

Kuchar and two other coaches were placed on paid administrative leave after they were accused of withholding food and water from players last year.

The coach says that despite this new development, he stands by his achievements.

“Winning games? Yeah, checked that box,” he said. “Having kids grow in the community, do community service and grow as young men? Checked that box. Discipline and commitment to the program and the town they play for? Checked that box. We have 75 or 80 kids that try out for a hockey team every year? Checked that box.”

The protest drew a crowd of a few dozen who held signs reading, “Respect our Coaches,” and “Keep Kuchar, Boot Berman!”

