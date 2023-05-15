ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Methuen is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 93 northbound in Andover late Sunday night.

Troopers responding to the crash requested a medical helicopter to transport the teen to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests he was driving at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

No additional information was immediately available.

