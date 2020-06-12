Andover educator treated to socially distant retirement party

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover educator received a socially distant retirement party in her school’s parking lot.

Nancy DiSalvo, a fifth grade teacher at High Plain Elementary School, was treated to a drive-by celebration by colleagues at her school.

She was given a crown and a throne and received honks from cars passing by to wish her well.

Because of the coronavirus, police officers, school staff and community members had to keep their distance.

She has been with the school for 31 years.

