ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Andover have voted to go on strike effective immediately, the Andover Education Association announced Thursday.

The union in its statement said the vote followed more than nine months of bargaining with the Andover School Committee over a new contract.

School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce in a separate message to the community said the school committee had filed a petition with the state Department of Labor Relations “seeking to prevent the Andover Education Association (AEA) from engaging in an illegal strike.”

The Andover Education Association in its statement said it is seeking raise pay for instructional aides and teachers, as well as protections for educator preparation time, longer lunch and recess periods for young students, access to paid family and medical leave “and greater educator voice in curriculum decisions.”

“The town can easily afford the financial proposals we have put on the table,” the education association said. “The dynamics of bargaining, however, have made clear that the School Committee would rather exert its perceived power over educators and our union than settle a fair contract in a timely manner.”

Spruce in her message to the community said “It is vitally important to the School Committee to avoid any disruption that negatively impacts our students.”

“We have been clear with the AEA bargaining team that we want to reach agreements that are fair and equitable to teachers and [instructional aides] while operating within well-established budget parameters that enable the district to continue providing the same level of education students and families expect and deserve,” Spruce said.

Andover educators and their supporters now plan to hold a rally at 12 p.m. Friday on the Andover Town Common.

