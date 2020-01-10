Andover emergency crews called to 3 separate crashes that occurred within minutes

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover emergency crews were called to three separate crashes that occurred within seven minutes of each other Friday afternoon.

Four teenage girls were taken to hospitals and eight other people were uninjured in three separate crashes that occurred between 3:37 p.m. and 3:44 p.m., according to Andover police.

At 3:37 p.m., crews responded to the first and most serious crash on Salem Street where a 2015 2-door Ford Mustang coupe crashed through a utility pole and continued on into a stone wall.

One teenage girl was trapped inside the car and a 15-year-old was rendered unconscious.

Three of the girls were transported with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The 15-year-old is suffering from a laceration to the head and is believed to be in serious condition.

Salem Street was closed in both directions during the initial investigation, and the roadway may close again for utility pole replacement work.

National Grid is on-scene at this time.

Power may be cut to the immediate area for a brief time during replacement efforts.

At 3:41 p.m. while rescue efforts were underway on Salem Street, firefighters were called to North Main Street for a report of a two-car accident.

Those involved declined medical treatment.

Just minutes later, at 3:44 p.m. a third, single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Greenwood and High Plain roads.

The two occupants also declined to be taken to the hospital.

Andover received mutual aid assistance from Tewksbury, North Reading, North Andover and Lawrence General Hospital Advanced Life Support.

All three crashes remain under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)