Andover firefighters deliver baby in back of ambulance

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Andover delivered a healthy baby girl in the back of an ambulance on Monday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call at a home on Brookside Drive around 7:40 p.m. found a 37-year-old mother-to-be in labor, according to the Andover Fire Department.

The woman, who was said to be 39-weeks pregnant with a due date on Sept. 5, went into labor just minutes after calling first responders.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly loaded the woman into an ambulance for transport to Lawrence General Hospital when they noticed her contractions were coming fast.

Officials say the woman gave birth to her daughter about a half-mile from the hospital at 8:13 p.m.

“I am very pleased at the outcome of this emergency situation with mother and daughter doing very well,” said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. “All of our personnel are highly trained to deal with these types of situations. This little girl just could not wait to say hello to the world, and I am very proud of our firefighters for their actions.”

Both mom and daughter are said to be doing well.

