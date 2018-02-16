Andover High School hockey coaches cleared to return following DCF investigation

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Three Andover High School boys hockey coaches who had been on paid administrative leave due to an investigation into the mistreatment of players have been cleared to return, DCF announced Friday.

DCF had been leading an investigation into reports that during a practice after the team lost a game, students were allegedly forced to do a punitive conditioning session where they were not allowed a water break.

In another incident, after the team lost an away game in western Massachusetts and were on the road back to Andover, students were allegedly denied food as a punishment for losing. Sources told 7News the team ended up going without food for 12 hours.

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad issued the following statement to the public:

“I have, as of this afternoon, been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families that the agency has found that all of the allegations were unsupported. “In light of this notification, and with the results of our internal investigation in hand, I am reinstating the three varsity hockey coaches immediately.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)