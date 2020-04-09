ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire investigators say a battery-powered hoverboard was to blame for a fire that damaged an Andover home Thursday.

Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said crews were called to the multifamily home on Temple Place around 3:40 p.m. and upon arrival found heavy smoke and fire pouring out.

A second alarm was struck as crews from multiple agencies struggled to extinguish the flames for over an hour.

All five residents made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire has been attributed to a charging hoverboard.

“Hoverboard fires were a national problem in 2016 after many were received as holiday gifts in 2015. They are powered by lithium-ion batteries and must now be compliant with national safety standards,” according to a release issued by fire officials.

The home sustained over $300,000 in damage.

