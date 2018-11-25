Andover kicks off holiday season with annual Firefighters Santa Parade

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Only months after the gas disaster, the Andover community is coming together and celebrating the holiday season with the annual Firefighters Santa Parade.

A variety of groups from the area marched their way through town spreading holiday cheer on Sunday.

“It’s a great way to get the community together, get everyone out of their house, and just have fun together,” Lauren Annarelli, a Girl Scout troop leader, said.

The parade has been going on for years and is sponsored by local businesses and the Andover Firefighters Relief Association.

“We wouldn’t be who we are without these people in the community,” Ryan Beirne, a firefighter and the chairperson for the Santa Parade, said.

This year, the showing of support is taking on a little extra meaning.

“We’re very grateful for their service,” Natalia Gouvara, a parade spectator, said. “Just with the gas explosions, I mean, they were here to help us.”

“It’s been exhausting, but it’s definitely shown the best in our communities coming together,” Janel D’Agata-Lynch, another parade spectator, said.

Families and firefighters were ablet o share their thanks face to face all while musical performances and even Santa on a firetruck helped ring in the holidays.

“I feel like it’s a good kick-off to the holiday season,” Gourvara said.

