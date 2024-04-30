METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old woman in Methuen Sunday night.

Prosecutors said Martin Quinlan, 29, said his motorcycle was stolen from him before he ultimately took responsibility for the crash that killed Pamela O’Neil that night around 8:30 p.m.

“I’m still really angry about it. It’s like, ‘Why did you hide, why did you try to lie to everyone about what you did?'” said Erin O’Neil, O’Neil’s daughter.

Sunday was Quinlan’s birthday and he was driving his motorcycle without a license when he hit O’Neil and left her in the road to die, prosecutors said.

Debris from the bike and cell phones found at the scene linked investigators to Quinlan, according to prosecutors.

“They were able to locate the phone number to one of those cell phones that was found on scene. That phone number is registered to the defendant,” prosecutor Alyssa Fournier said in court.

With a long record of driving offenses and an open road rage case, the judge held Quinlan without bail. He is scheduled to be back in court in June.

His defense attorney said Quinlan was upset about the crash.

Now, O’Neil’s family is planning her funeral.

“Nothing will give me my mom back, so I’ll never find peace with that, knowing that somebody took my mom away, but I’m definitely more relieved that the person who did do it was found,” Erin O’Neil said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)