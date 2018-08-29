Andover man facing child pornography charges

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover man is expected to be arraigned Thursday on child pornography charges, police say.

John Curran 58, was arrested at his home on Algonquin Avenue about 5 p.m. Wednesday after a multi-jurisdictional investigation concerning child pornography, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Andover Police Department.

Andover police were assisted at the scene by a member of the Massachusetts State Police Computer Forensic Unit and a member of the Rowley Police Department.

Curran will likely be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.

