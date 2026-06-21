ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An eighth-grader at Doherty Middle School in Andover has died after being pulled from Field Pond last month, officials said.

Cody Nguyen passed away Friday, school officials have announced.

In a statement, Andover Public Schools interim Superintendent Keith Taverna said, “We extend our deepest condolences and support to Cody’s family. We understand that this loss may bring a range of emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially for our students, and we are here to support one another.”

The district’s crisis support team will be available to provide care and guidance to staff and families at the Doherty Media Center on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and families in every way we can. Please keep the family and the entire Doherty Middle School community in your thoughts,” the statement read.

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