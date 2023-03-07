ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A mini horse from Andover is a finalist in the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Five-year-old Stewie, who sometimes goes by Stewie Vuitton, is one of ten rescue pets competing to take over as the commercial’s new star.

According to his bio, Stewie is a “small horse with a big heart” who is “always bringing his fun presence to everyone he meets.” Stewie loves green apples and going on therapy visits with his fellow animal buddies.

Cadbury says it received thousands of entries from pet parents all over the country, including everything from dogs and cats to beavers and horses.

From now through March 14, fans can help their favorite rescue pet finalist take home the coveted Cadbury Bunny ears and a starring role in the 2023 “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” by voting at www.cadburytryouts.com.

The 2023 Cadbury Bunny will also receive a cash prize of $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 for the animal shelter of their choice.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)