ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – First responders are sharing their story about how they saved a man who fell to the ground while he was having a heart attack.

It all started when officers noticed Good Samaritans doing chest compression on the 58-year-old man. Both police and firefighters rushed to the dramatic scene and stepped in to save his life.

When a call came in about a man down on a bus Andover street, Officer Joseph Magliozzi was just around the corner and knew what to do.

The officer fired up a defibrillator and gave the man two shocks. Fellow officer, Owen Fitzpatrick, helped out.

It’s not the first time Officer Magliozzi has saved a person’s life. Back in 2010, a 3-month-old girl needed help, and her family was good friends with the officer.

Magliozzi performed CPR on the girl – she’s now a healthy 8-year-old girl, And, the man who suffered a heart attack, is also expected to recover.

Both officers were given Andover Police challenge coins for their life-saving actions.

