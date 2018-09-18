Andover officials provide update on residents injured in fires, explosions

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover officials say that all 20 people treated for injuries during the fires and explosions Sept. 13 are expected to recover.

Andover Fire Rescue treated 20 patients with various injuries between 4:20 and 11:59 p.m., and 14 of those were transported to area hospitals, according to a joint press release Tuesday from Andover Town Manager Andrew P. Flanagan, Police Chief/Emergency Management Director Patrick Keefe, and Fire Chief Michael B. Mansfield.

Officials say that all 20 are expected to recover from their injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)