Andover police asking for help identifying burglary suspects

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a burglary that took place Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of a burglary in progress at a home on Country Club Lane around 10:30 p.m. saw two suspects run into a wooded area behind the home, according to a release issued by police.

The owners of the property were not home at the time of the break-in however, they were able to alert authorities when they saw something amiss on their surveillance cameras.

Using the footage from those cameras, police were able to grab an image of one of the suspects involved.

Both men can be seen sporting gray hooded sweatshirts.

They caused significant damage to the home during the break-in and while dismantling the security system.

“If anyone recognizes the suspect, or saw anything suspicious on Andover Country Club Lane late last night, we ask that you immediately contact Andover Police,” Chief Keefe said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Andover Police at 978-475-0411. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 978-470-3864.

