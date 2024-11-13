ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an armed carjacking on Tuesday and a separate road rage incident during which a weapon may have been fired, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported carjacking at gunpoint on Route 133 by Route 28 around 4:15 p.m. learned that the victim of the carjacking had been driving an Acura SUV that has since been reported stolen. There were no reported injuries.

Before the carjacking, police say the suspect was involved in a separate road rage incident with other individuals in the area of Shawsheen Square. Police say the suspected carjacker may have fired a weapon during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Andover police at 978-623-3550.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)