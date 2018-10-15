Andover police searching for burglary suspects

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police are turning to the public for help identifying a man believed to be behind a house break-in overnight Saturday.

Officers responding to a burglary in progress about 10:30 p.m. spoke with the homeowners, who were away at the time but were able to see two men breaking into their house on surveillance video, according to Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe.

Both suspects were wearing what appeared to be gray hooded sweatshirts, and caused significant damage to the home when breaking in, including dismantling the alarm system, Keefe said.

Both men fled into the woods when officers arrived on scene and evaded capture.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance image released by police is asked to call Andover police at 978-475-0411. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 978-470-3864.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)