Andover police searching for missing boy

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing child.

An 11-year-old boy, named Zaid, was reported missing Sunday morning, officials said.

The boy was last seen walking in the area of North Street around 9:15 a.m.

He was said to be wearing a green shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Andover Police Department at 978-475-0412.

