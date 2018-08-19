Andover police searching for missing boy

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing child.
An 11-year-old boy, named Zaid, was reported missing Sunday morning, officials said.
The boy was last seen walking in the area of North Street around 9:15 a.m.
He was said to be wearing a green shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Andover Police Department at 978-475-0412.
