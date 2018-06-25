Andover police searching for missing boy

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old boy.
Matthew Legere was last seen Monday around 1 p.m., according to police. He was wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, and red sneakers.
Legere is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Andover police at 978–475–0411.
