Andover police searching for missing boy

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old boy.

Matthew Legere was last seen Monday around 1 p.m., according to police. He was wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, and red sneakers.

Legere is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Andover police at 978–475–0411.

Missing child from #AndoverMA Matthew Legere is 14 years old and was last seen at 1pm Monday, June 25. He was wearing blue shorts, black shirt, and red sneakers. He is about 5‘3“ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. please contact Andover Police at 978–475–0411 X0 pic.twitter.com/P5xkVp7lTG — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) June 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)