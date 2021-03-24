Andover police seek help in search for missing elderly man

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing elderly man.

Nicholas Morano, 82, was last seen walking down Tewksbury Street around noontime, according to the Andover Police Department.

Morano is described as 5 foot, 6 inch tall man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a veteran’s baseball cap. Anyone with information on Rosa’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-375-0411.

*** MISSING ***#Andover Police is trying to locate 82 year-old Nicholas Morano. He was last seen walking around noon on Tewksbury Street. He is 5'6" with a slim build, last seen wearing blue jeans, black leather coat, and veteran's ball cap. If located, please call 978-475-0411 pic.twitter.com/uXlBXflk0E — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) March 24, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)