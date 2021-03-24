Andover police seek help in search for missing elderly man

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing elderly man.

Nicholas Morano, 82, was last seen walking down Tewksbury Street around noontime, according to the Andover Police Department.

Morano is described as 5 foot, 6 inch tall man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a veteran’s baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Rosa’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-375-0411.

 

