Andover police seek help in search for missing man with dementia

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Andover are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.

Yunn Chiang was last seen at his home on Bradley Road around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Andover Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Chiang’s whereabouts is urged to contact police 978-475-0411.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)