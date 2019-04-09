Andover priest placed on leave following sexual abuse allegation

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover priest has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation that he sexually abused a minor more than 20 years ago.

The Rev. Peter Gori, pastor of St. Augustine’s Church in Andover, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the early 1990s, the Archdiocese of Boston announced on Wednesday. He previously served in the Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Boston as a canon lawyer.

“The Archdiocese immediately informed law enforcement as well as forwarded the matter to his religious provincial, the Augustinian Order of St. Thomas of Villanova,” the announcement read. “The Augustinian Province will be responsible for investigating the case involving Fr. Gori.”

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)