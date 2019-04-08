Andover road rage incident sends 1 to hospital

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A road rage incident on Route 93 in Andover Monday night resulted in one man being transported to the hospital for treatment, state police say.

Police received numerous reports about 5:20 p.m. of a fist fight between two men in the breakdown lane of Route 93 Southbound, north of Exit 42, in Andover, and upon arrival, officers determined that the two combatants had left the area, according to state police.

A short time later, Tewksbury police reported they had located one of the men in the area of Shawsheen and East streets.

The 36-year-old man from Billerica, who had been injured during the incident, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police continue to search for the other person involved. He is described as a white male, wearing a blue shirt, khaki cargo pants, and construction boots and was believed to be driving a blue or black Mazda CX-5 at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact state police at 978-475-3800.

An investigation is ongoing.

