Andover students evacuated from school as crews respond to damaged gas line

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Andover evacuated from the St. Augustine School as crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responding to Central and Chestnut streets before 11 a.m. determined that wind was blowing gas fumes from a damaged line towards the school building, officials said. The students were brought to nearby St. Augustine Parish as a precaution.

Several residents within a two block radius of the leak were evacuated as a precaution as well.

Crews determined that the leak was caused by a gas line that was damaged during water main replacement work, officials said.

Parents were able to pick up their children at St. Augustine Parish and residents returned to their homes after each house was checked, officials said.

Columbia Gas is conducting repair work on the line until 4 p.m. Residents are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

