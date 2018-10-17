Andover teacher accused of stuffing toddler into game machine for prizes resigns

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old middle school teacher has resigned from his job in the Andover Public School District after prosecutors say he placed a child inside of a game at a mall and her her pass him prizes from inside.

Anthony Helinski, who taught at Doherty Middle School, is charged with theft, trespassing, and child endangerment for the September incident at the Rockingham Park mall in Salem, New Hampshire.

He has since resigned from his job in Andover.

A spokesperson for Andover Public Schools says the resignation was voluntary.

Helinski is due in court on Oct. 29.

