Andover teacher on leave after video shows him stuffing daughter into game machine for prizes

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - An Andover middle school teacher is on administrative leave after police say he used his toddler daughter to steal from a game machine at the Rockingham Park mall in Salem, New Hampshire.

Anthony Helinski, a 34-year-old teacher at Doherty Middle School, turned himself in Wednesday after authorities released surveillance video last week that showed his small daughter climbing into the bottom portion of a Keymaster game, reaching up, grabbing various items and handing them to him.

In addition to the toddler, another young child, perhaps 5 to 7 years of age, was also seen with the man, according to police.

In a statement Wednesday, a school spokeswoman said, “One of our teachers at the Doherty Middle School was involved in an incident in Salem, NH last week. Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with authorities. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Police were able to identify Helinski after receiving numerous tips.

Helsinki is charged with three counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of-of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on personal recognizance and is due in court on Oct. 29.

