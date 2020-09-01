Andover teachers agree to enter school buildings following protest about workplace safety

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover teachers agreed to go inside school buildings Tuesday following a protest about workplace safety.

Some teachers could be seen sitting outside in lawn chairs and on blankets with laptops in hand as the beginning of a 10-day professional development period kicked off Monday ahead of the start of the new school year.

The school district said the protest was illegal and is asking the Department of Labor to investigate the work stoppage.

Parents caught in the middle say they think both sides can find common ground.

“I think parents want to see what’s best for teachers and our children that is one and the same to get our kids back in school safely and get our teachers back in school safely,” concerned parent Stephanie Sweet said.

Andover is slated to begin the new school year on Sept. 16 with a hybrid learning model, which includes a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

