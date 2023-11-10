ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover school teachers and staffers rallied on Friday, gathering at the town common after educators voted to go on strike the night before, following nine months of negotiations that failed to produce a new contract.

While a number of schools did not have class in observation of Veterans Day, class had been scheduled for Friday at Andover Public Schools, but was canceled for over 5,000 students due to the strike.

Amidst the negotiations for a new deal, the school district says it is offering raises over three years, from 11% for its highest paid teachers to 26% raises for its lowest-paid.

The union said it is demanding 16% raises across the board, while insisting that the school committee is offering a number closer to 9%.

“Well, they offer a lot of things and they follow through with nothing – that’s why we’re here,” said paraprofessional Kara Routier.

“We’re on strike because the school committee has delayed bargaining for 27 sessions and have not come to the table with any serious offers,” said Andover Education Association President Matt Bach.

Meanwhile, the school committee has said what it’s offering is fair.

“We’ve been negotiating in good faith for a long time – we think we’re close but we’re only one part of the negotiation and obviously, all negotiations involve compromise,” Andover School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce said.

Parents at the rally told 7NEWS they want teachers to get a better deal, even if a strike puts a strain on their household.

“It’s hard on the parents – I’m a working parent, it’s really hard to figure things out with my kids at home, but I think it’s worth it,” said one parent.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the school committee has said it’s going to court to force the teachers back into the classroom – legal action teachers say they’re willing to brave.

“We’re staying out until we get the best deal for our educators and our students,” Bach said.

While it is illegal for public employees to go on strike in Massachusetts, public school educators in several communities outside Andover have moved forward with strikes in recent years.

In Brookline, schools were closed in May of last year due to a strike.

Educators in Malden and Haverhill took part in a pair of simultaneous strikes last October.

Woburn educators went on strike in late January this year.

Previously, in Melrose, educators voted to authorize a strike on Jan. 13 but reached a tentative agreement on a new contract before the strike began.

